2 Jefferson County students get perfect score on ACT

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Jefferson County International Baccalaureate students have done the almost impossible: get a 36 on the ACT.

11th graders Jonathan Sanders and Benjamin Moose both received the perfect scores on the college entry exams.

“Jonathan and Ben are clearly talented scholars, but in addition to that, they both have a desire to serve their communities and offer tutoring to classmates. We’re so fortunate to have students of this caliber at JCIB,” said JCIB Principal Lori Lightsey.

Sanders currently holds a 4.56 GPA and has earned seven qualifying scores on AP exams. He plans on studying physics in college. Moose has a 4.61 GPA and has passed six AP tests. He says he will study atmospheric science/meteorology in college.

