2 inmates reportedly dead at Bessemer prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating the causes behind two inmate deaths at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Devarrieo Montez Shepherd, 33 of Gadsden, was serving a sentence for a 2005 Robbery conviction out of Etowah County. Shepherd was found by a correction officer unresponsive in his private cell just after 6 a.m. on July 15.

Evans Lewis Butler Jr., 46 of Northport, was serving a life sentence for multiple charges out of Calhoun County and Jefferson County. Butler was found unresponsive on his infirmary bed Sunday night, where he was being treated for significant natural disease.

Both of these incidents are being investigated by ADOC.

On July 6, a 27-year-old man was found unresponsive inside his prison cell at the same Bessemer correctional facility.

