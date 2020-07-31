2 inmates escape through failed door lock at Calhoun County Jail

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two escaped inmates who fled the Calhoun County Jail Friday.

According to CCSO, 43-year-old Larry Dewayne Gaither (left) and 31-year-old Bryant Deandre Johnson (right) escaped the jail through a failed door lock.

Gaither is described as being 6-foot-1 and being 185 pounds. He is in jail for a parole violation for charges of first-degree robbery and two count of both possession and dissemination of child porn.

Johnson is described as being 5-foot-8 and being 235 pounds. He is in jail for failing to appear for charges of first-degree robbery, promoting prison contraband and first-degree sodomy.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

