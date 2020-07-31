2 inmates escape through failed door lock at Calhoun County Jail

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two escaped inmates who fled the Calhoun County Jail Friday.

According to CCSO, 43-year-old Larry Dewayne Gaither (left) and 31-year-old Bryant Deandre Johnson (right) escaped the jail through a failed door lock.

Gaither is described as being 6-foot-1 and being 185 pounds. He is in jail for a parole violation for charges of first-degree robbery and two count of both possession and dissemination of child porn.

Johnson is described as being 5-foot-8 and being 235 pounds. He is in jail for failing to appear for charges of first-degree robbery, promoting prison contraband and first-degree sodomy.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page