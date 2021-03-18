2 inmates escape from Cullman Co. Jail; search underway

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County authorities are searching for two escaped inmates from the Cullman County Jail.

The two were last seen east of the jail, authorities report. Initially, four inmates escaped, however two are back in custody. Tyler Dooley and Justin Long are back in custody at the Cullman County Detention Center at this time.

Leo Chavez and Robert Alan Peak remain at large. Multiple agencies are on scene aiding in the search.

Until the two have been caught, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office asks citizens to stay inside your homes and lock your doors.