2 injured in shooting on Bessemer Road in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people Wednesday afternoon.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bessemer Road on a call of multiple shots fired. Once on the scene, authorities discovered two victims inside a vehicle in an alley. They were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers were able to render aid until medics arrived. The victims were responsive and transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to BPD.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.