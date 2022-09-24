BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were injured in a plane crash near the Oneonta Municipal Airport Saturday morning.

According to a post from the City of Oneonta, first responders were notified of an aircraft crash that happened just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field around 8:17 a.m.

Oneonta Fire and Rescue, Oneonta Police, Blount EMS, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Blount EMA all responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a two-passenger “hobby” aircraft down with two people injured.

One person was transported by ambulance to a Birmingham hospital, the other was airlifted.

No other information is available, as the Federal Aviation Administration is on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.