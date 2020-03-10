2 injured in Birmingham shooting on 3rd Avenue N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people injured Monday night.

BPD says the two victims were found shot in a car just after 9:15 p.m. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. One victim is reportedly suffering from serious injuries.

The incident took place 85th Street N and 3rd Avenue N. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

