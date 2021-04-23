2 in critical condition after house fire on Northwood Drive in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is working on a fire that left two people in critical condition Friday.

According to BFRS Chief Jackie Hicks, fire and smoke was observed at the home located in the 1100 block of Northwood Drive. Firefighters began to put out the fire and make entry into the residence where they found two individuals inside.

The individuals were transported to a local hospital and are in critical condition, according to BFRS.

The fire is under control at this time.

No other information has been released.