2 hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with Alabama police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say two people accused of exchanging gunfire with police officers during a traffic stop have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman told news outlets that officers pulled over a car with three occupants on Thursday night.
Police say the occupants began shooting at officers, who returned fire. The agency says officers chased the car until it crashed into a parked vehicle.
Two occupants were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening. Police say the third suspect escaped.
News outlets report no officers were wounded. The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case.
