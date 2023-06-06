TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been hospitalized following a dog attack in Tarrant.

According to Tarrant Chief of Police Wendell Major, two people were bitten Tuesday morning at the Billy Hewitt Park on the 2400 block of Pinson Valley Parkway. They were then rushed to nearby hospitals.

Major said that an officer may have discharged his weapon at the animals. Animal control is currently patrolling the area looking for other dogs that may have come from the industrial part of town.

According to Major, one dog has been found shot dead and is believed to be one of the two dogs who attacked the victims this morning.