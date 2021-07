MIAMI, Fla. (WIAT) — The Hoover Fire Department announced Saturday that two of their firefighters have been deployed to assist Miami with a peer support team.

The two join the Professional Fire Fighters of Alabama to assist with peer support efforts following the building collapse tragedy.

The Professional Fire Fighters of Alabama says that they intend to build on this experience alongside the Alabama Fire College and the IAFF to expand peer support programs and train members statewide.