2 Grandview men arrested after stealing 152 pounds of copper, generator from utility company

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after they allegedly stole 152 pounds of copper wire and a large generator from a Cullman County utility company.

James Raymond Brown (left) and Clyde Brown (right) are accused of stealing the items from the Ryan’s Creek substation of the Cullman Electric Co-op, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO says investigators were following leads this week and went to the residence of the men found the stolen items as well as a stolen vehicle in plain sight. CCSO then continued their investigation to a local recycling business where they discovered James Raymond and Clyde Brown.

The two men were charged with three counts of first-degree theft of property.

“Anytime we are able to arrest thieves and recover property we feel that’s a win for the community,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said. “I would also like to thank the investigators who constantly work hard to make our community safer by arresting these suspects.”

Clyde Brown is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond. James Raymond Brown was released after making bond.

