2 Gadsden women arrested after babies test positive for drugs

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two women after both of their newborn children tested positive for drugs in separate cases.

According to ECSO, Chaniqua Sharda Wallace, 26, was arrested Monday. Wallace tested positive for hydrocodone, hydromorphone and Oxymorphone while pregnant. Her child was born Oct. 3, 2019, and tested positive for Oxycodone.

Jackquline Nicole Cooper, 23, was arrested Wednesday. Her child was born Nov. 4, 2019, and tested positive for THC and Benzos. Cooper herself tested positive for amphetamines.

Both women were charged with chemical endangerment. They are now being held in the Etowah County Jail on $10,000 bonds.

