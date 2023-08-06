BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is conducting two unclassified death investigations.

According to Birmingham Police public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers received a call at around 9:15 a.m., on reports of two people found down in an apartment in the 900 block of 45th Place North. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced an adult male and an adult female dead.

Preliminary investigation has shown no signs of obvious foul play. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death of both victims.