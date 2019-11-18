2 early morning fires in Wylam deemed suspicious, crews investigating

WYLAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two vacant house fires are under control after firefighters contained the flames.

One fire took place around the corner from Wylam Park on 12th Avenue. Firefighters responded to a call of fire around 4:15 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish the fire just before 5 a.m.

Another fire broke out a few blocks away from the first on Cambridge Street. This fire started about 45 minutes before the one on 12th Avenue. In this fire, two structures were fully involved, but are now under control.

No one was injured in either fire.

The fires are considered suspicious, and firefighters say they may be related due to their proximity. They’re taking a look at that possibility as part of their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS