Scene of a duplex fire in Birmingham (Photo courtesy of Tarrell Clark)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is currently battling a duplex fire Thursday night.

According to BFRS Chief Jackie Hicks, the fire is located at the corner of Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. and 12th Street North, which began around 10 p.m. Two firefighters have been injured and the battalion is currently fighting the fire defensively outside the building.

