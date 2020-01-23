2 Etowah County moms arrested for using drugs while pregnant

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two women after they were found to have abused drugs throughout their pregnancies.

Hayley Nicole Ponder, 20, of Gadsden admitted to using methamphetamine, amphetamine and marijuana knowing she was four months pregnant at the time.

Katilin Corinne Eagal, 23, of Boaz admitted to shooting methamphetamine during her pregnancy. Her child was born Dec. 28, 2019 and has not shown signs of difficulty at this time, according to ECSO. The child has been placed in the care of a family member.

Both women have been charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child, a felony. They are currently being held on a $10,000 bond with conditions of a drug treatment program upon their release.

LATEST POSTS