2 employees killed in Tuscaloosa murder-suicide captured on camera

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police are investigating a murder-suicide captured on camera Monday night at an industrial plant.

Around 11:30 P.M., Tuscaloosa Police were called to 1330 Commerce Drive at an industrial plant, Dixie Pulp and Paper.

Once officers arrived at the plant, they found two men dead in the parking lot. Police say the incident occurred after a shift change, and both men were employed by the plant.

In addition, the shooting was witnessed and also captured on video, Tuscaloosa PD reports. Police say the shooter shot the victim multiple times and then turned the gun on himself, committing suicide.

The suspect has been identified as Demorius Polke, 27, and the victim’s name is Sean Barret, 33.

The Violent Crimes Unit was called to conduct the investigation. At this time, the scene is being processed, evidence collected, and follow-up interviews are being conducted, Tuscaloosa Police reports.

There is no reason to believe that there are any more suspects at large or any ongoing danger to the public. Any possible motives are under investigation.