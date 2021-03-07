2 ejected, killed in Dallas County single-vehicle crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have died after they were ejected from their car and struck a tree during a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Antonio Tyrone Johnson, 34, and his passenger, Charles Latrail Cooper, 32, both were seriously injured when their 2001 Ford Crown Victoria they were in left the roadway and struck a tree on Dallas County 56, two miles east of Selma. Johnson and Cooper were both ejected.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson was injured and transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.