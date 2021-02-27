2 ejected, killed in car crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERESON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two in Jefferson County Saturday, according to officials.

Two vehicles were traveling south on Interstate 59 near the 118 mile marker when they sideswiped, causing one vehicle to lose control, travel off the roadway and overturn.

Two passengers of the overturned vehicle were ejected and died from their injuries. Two other occupants were transported to UAB hospital with unknown injuries.

No further information as been made available at this time.