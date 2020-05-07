2 drivers arrested in fatal race on Alabama interstate

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say two drivers involved in a fatal race on an Alabama interstate have been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 27-year-old Kevin King was booked into jail Monday.

22-year-old Keanjra Maddox was booked into jail Tuesday afternoon by Birmingham police. State troopers say King crashed into the back of Maddox’s vehicle during the race on March 9.

20-year-old Octavia Johnson was riding in Maddox’s car before she was ejected from the vehicle. She died at a hospital.

News outlets report King bonded out of jail Tuesday. 

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES