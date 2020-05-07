2 drivers arrested in fatal race on Alabama interstate

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say two drivers involved in a fatal race on an Alabama interstate have been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 27-year-old Kevin King was booked into jail Monday.

22-year-old Keanjra Maddox was booked into jail Tuesday afternoon by Birmingham police. State troopers say King crashed into the back of Maddox’s vehicle during the race on March 9.

20-year-old Octavia Johnson was riding in Maddox’s car before she was ejected from the vehicle. She died at a hospital.

News outlets report King bonded out of jail Tuesday.

