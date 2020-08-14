2 domestic violence deaths being investigated in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a domestic violence case that resulted in two deaths Friday.

OPD Chief Bill Partridge announced on Facebook that investigators were working the case in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. He added that there is no threat to the neighborhood.

Additionally, Partridge encouraged the public not to disclose the victims’ identities or where the case was being investigated.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

