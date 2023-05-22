(Getty Images) – Two found dead at the scene in possible murder-suicide.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people found dead in an Irondale apartment on May 19 were identified Monday morning.

Irondale Police said the bodies were discovered at an apartment on the 300 block of Meadows Drive. Officers were performing a welfare check at the residence at the request of a coworker when the bodies were discovered.

The deceased were later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Jennifer Lee Salvadori, 52, and Billy Code Jewell, 51. The two were believed to be in a relationship.

The coroner’s office said Salvadori was found with a gunshot wound due to an assault that is being investigated as a homicide. Jewell was found to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot that is being investigated as a suicide.

Irondale Police continue to investigate the situation.