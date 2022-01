GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people died early Friday morning following an overnight fire at a Gadsden home.

According to the Gadsden Fire Department, crews responded to the 2100 block of Hill Avenue just after 3 a.m. Friday. Officials said that two people were inside the home during the fire. Both have been pronounced dead.

No further information has been provided. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

