2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Aliceville home, no suspects in custody

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Aliceville that left two people dead and another two injured in Aliceville Tuesday night.

According to police, officers arrived at a residence in the 100 block of 15th Street SW around 11:20 p.m. and discovered the four victims inside.

The two injured victims are expected to make a full recovery. The bodies of the deceased will be taken to the Montgomery Department of Forensic Science.

Authorities do not have any suspects in custody at this time. There is also no motive for the shooting.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.