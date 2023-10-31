HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash in Hoover Tuesday morning, according to the Hoover Police Department (HPD).

At 6:19 a.m. on Tuesday, the Hoover 911 center received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on John Hawkins Parkway near Hunter Street Baptist Church.

Hoover Police said a Lexus RS 350 was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of John Hawkins Parkway when it collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue.

Both occupants of the Nissan, an adult male and an adult female, were pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire Department medics.

The driver of the Lexus was transported to UAB Hospital, and a passenger of the Lexus was transported to Childrens Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

At this time, the identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

John Hawkins Parkway is currently shut down in both directions while HPD traffic officers continue to investigate.