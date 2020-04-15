2 dead, 1 injured in Shelby County house fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire that killed two women and left a man suffering from burns and smoke inhalation Tuesday.

According to SCSO, first responders took a call of a residential fire in the 100 block of Bethlehem Church Road around 12:30 a.m.

Once on the scene, they discovered the injured man outside of the burning home. He was taken via a helicopter to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

After the fire was put out, officials discovered two female bodies were found in the home deceased.

No other information has been released at this time. After a preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire is not believed to have been apart of a criminal act.

