3 employees at Cullman County School Board test positive for COVID-19

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three employees at the Cullman County School Board have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette, one of the members tested positive over the weekend and two others did so on Monday.

Two other CCS employees who came into contact with the board members will be tested.

The offices where the board members work have been cleaned, according to Barnette. Employees who also work there were allowed to work from home today but will return to the offices Wednesday.

No other information has been released at this time.

