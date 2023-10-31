BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman and two children are injured after being struck by a vehicle while trick-or-treating, according to the Birmingham Police Department

The incident took place in the 5600 block of 9th Avenue South around 7:55 p.m. according to BPD. Officers arrived and observed three pedestrians who were injured after being struck by a vehicle. A 25-year-old woman, her 9-month-old son and a 4-year-old child were struck. The vehicle that struck them fled the scene.

The 4-year-old has suffered life-threatening-injuries. The 25-year-old woman and 9-month-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

BPD believes the the suspects vehicle is a dark colored Audi A3 with a damaged rearview passenger mirror. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips in this case. You can call them at 205-254-7777.