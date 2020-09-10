8-year-old girl killed, others injured in Hoover car crash Thursday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A car crash in Hoover Thursday morning claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl and injured others.

According to the Hoover Police Department, a call was made at 7:47 a.m. Thursday about a multi-car crash that happened on Hwy. 31 in front of the Hoover Square shopping center at the Patton Chapel South intersection.

“A 1996 GMC C6, heavy duty truck was traveling southbound when it struck a 2010 Honda Fit from behind, that was stopped in traffic. The Honda Fit was then propelled into a 2017 Lexus GX460 that was also stopped in traffic. The Lexus was then propelled into a 2018 Ford F-150 that was also stopped,” a release from the Hoover Police Department stated.

Two children were taken to the hospital in critical condition while two adults and another child sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. An 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead after arriving at Children’s of Alabama.

The driver and passenger of the GMC truck were the only ones not injured in the crash.

No other information was released on what caused the crash or the status of those injured.

