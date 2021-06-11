2 children and 2 adults dead following crash in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash near Lincoln killed four people, including a 2-year-old and an 8-year-old, Thursday evening.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at around 5:45 p.m. when a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 30-year-old Chelsea Ann Turley of Oxford collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 81-year-old Luther Jerome Wallace of Eastaboga. The accident occurred on Mudd Street about five miles north of Lincoln’s city limits.

Turley, her passengers, ages two and eight, and Wallace were not using seat belts. They were pronounced dead when authorities arrived.

Nothing further is available as ALEA investigates.