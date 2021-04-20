2 children, 5 animals left in ‘extreme life-threatening living conditions’ in Brookside

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brookside Police Department has arrested a woman after authorities discovered her two children and five animals inside a home described as having “extreme life-threatening living conditions.”

According to a Facebook post from Brookside PD, one of the juveniles called the police for help on Monday. Officers and EMT personnel arrived at the residence in the Cherrybrook area and discovered the juvenile, their sibling and five animals inside.

One child was transported to Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition. Authorities say the conditions inside the home were “unfit for human or animal habitation inside and outside.”

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever introduce a human being, especially children to a living environment in this condition,” Brookside PD said.

The home contained a large amount of human and animal feces and urine, according to police. There was also severe water damage and mold that caused parts of the floor inside the home to cave in.

On Tuesday, the mother of the children was located and arrested. She is being charged with two counts of child endangerment and five counts of animal cruelty.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.