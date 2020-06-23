2 Chelsea HS football players test positive for COVID-19, practice temporarily postponed

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Although new safety guidelines have been implemented to protect students and staff from COVID-19, two football players at Chelsea High School tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement from CHHS Principal Brandon Turner, he states, “As workouts started earlier this month, we have worked diligently to maintain guidelines for safety recommended by state and local authorities.”

But unfortunately, two student-athletes on the CHHS football program tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, football workouts have been postponed until Monday, July 6, to ensure that the virus does not spread.

Read the full statement below:

As workouts started earlier this month, we have worked diligently to maintain guidelines for safety recommended by state and local authorities. However, we have unfortunately had two members of our CHHS football program to test positive for COVID-19. Consequently, out of an abundance of caution, we have postponed all football workouts until Monday, July 6th to help ensure that we do not have further infections at this time. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we continue to prioritize the safety of our student-athletes. – Principal Brandon Turner, Chelsea High School

LATEST POSTS