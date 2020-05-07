2 charged with capital murder in teen’s stabbing death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two people have been charged with capital murder in the death of a missing teen who was found fatally stabbed.
News outlets report 19-year-old Jonathan Cordova and a 17-year-old were booked into jail Wednesday in Montgomery.
Last month, 17-year-old Maryuri Aleman Cantillano was found dead, about two weeks after she disappeared.
Police say the fatal stabbing stemmed from an argument. It’s unclear whether Cordova or the 17-year-old have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.
