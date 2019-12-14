2 charged in slaying of University of South Alabama teacher

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Mobile police say two 20-year-old men are charged with murder in the killing of a teacher at the University of South Alabama.

Authorities say Tiquez Timmons and Derric Scott were jailed Friday in last month’s gunshot killing of 39-year-old Matthew Wiser.

A police spokeswoman says Wiser died during what authorities believe was a burglary at his home. Wiser was an associate professor in the business school at South Alabama.

Campus police found his body after going to his home at the request of concerned colleagues. It’s unclear whether either Timmons or Scott has an attorney.

