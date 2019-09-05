2 Chainz named post-game concert following Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz will perform a post-game concert following the 2019 McDonald’s Magic City Classic.
The 78th annual game between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University will take place at Legion Field.
WATCH: 78th Annual Magic City Classic Kick-off press conference
2 Chainz, a former Alabama State basketball player, will take the stage immediately following gameplay.
“2 Chainz is a world-class performer and we’re thrilled to feature his talents on the stage of the 78th Annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola,” says Executive Director Perren King. “having attended an HBCU himself, he embodies what the Classic stands for. His performance is sure to make this one of the largest and best Magic City Classic to date.”
A ticket to the game will also include admission to the post-game concert.
The Magic City Classic will kick off Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. To purchase tickets to the game and concert, click here.