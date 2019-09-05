2 Chainz named post-game concert following Magic City Classic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: 2 Chainz attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz will perform a post-game concert following the 2019 McDonald’s Magic City Classic.

The 78th annual game between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University will take place at Legion Field.

WATCH: 78th Annual Magic City Classic Kick-off press conference

78TH ANNUAL MAGIC CITY CLASSIC KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE 🏈78TH ANNUAL MAGIC CITY CLASSIC KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE | Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodin, head coaches and athletes from A & M & ASU attend the 78th Annual McDonald's Magic City Classic press conference presented by Coca-Cola 🏈 Mayor Woodfin speaks on " Cupcake" as well.DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2N4kuWZ Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

2 Chainz, a former Alabama State basketball player, will take the stage immediately following gameplay.

“2 Chainz is a world-class performer and we’re thrilled to feature his talents on the stage of the 78th Annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola,” says Executive Director Perren King. “having attended an HBCU himself, he embodies what the Classic stands for. His performance is sure to make this one of the largest and best Magic City Classic to date.”

A ticket to the game will also include admission to the post-game concert.

The Magic City Classic will kick off Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. To purchase tickets to the game and concert, click here.