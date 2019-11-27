2 brothers arrested in Jefferson Co. drug bust lead to bust in South Carolina; possibly linked to Mexican cartel

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Vice and Narcotics Unit partnered with the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit in South Carolina to make massive drug arrests and seizures in both states.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Vice and Narcotics Unit shared information and coordinated and investigation with the GCMDEU which led to the arrest of two men in Fultondale Alabama.

On November 25, 2019, Jefferson County Investigators served search warrants at two locations. The first search warrant was executed in the 1000 block of South Sugarberry Fultondale Alabama.

While at that location, Investigators seized 74 grams of oxycodone tablets: 42 grams of methamphetamine: 4 grams of marijuana: $23,206.00 in cash and a Glock 22 pistol.

Drugs and weapons seized during the bust

The second search warrant was executed in the 1800 block of Wharton Avenue Tarrant Alabama. At that location, Detectives seized 26 grams methamphetamine: 3 grams of cocaine: 1 Colt Carbine rifle: 1 Springfield 1911 .380 caliber handgun.

Investigators arrested brothers, 35-year-old Salvador Andres Chavez and 36-year-old Roberto Chavez and charged them with two counts of drug trafficking.

Both men are being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond.

On the South Carolina end, GCMDEU investigators recovered 6 pounds of methamphetamine and charged two men with drug trafficking. Investigators believe that all of these men are possibly a part of a bigger drug pipeline and cartel organization in Mexico.

Sheriff Mark Pettway stated, “The sharing of information is vital to stop the flow of drugs through our cities”.

This offense is still under investigation and more arrest may be made.