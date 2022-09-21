CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Clanton Police Department is investigating a fire that left two people dead early Tuesday morning.
According to CPD, officers arrived to 2015 Lay Dam Road on calls of a structure fire. Upon arrival, a residential structure was found to be fully engulfed in flames and was extinguished. During the initial investigation, the bodies of a man and a woman were found.
Currently, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. If you have any information, contact Detective Joseph Smitherman.