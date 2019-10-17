2 Birmingham PD officers injured in incident at Kings Food, suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10/17): The Birmingham Police Department has a suspect in custody who may have been the man who tased one officer and bit another one before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at King’s Food around 1 p.m., according to BPD.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

Original (10/17): Two Birmingham police officers have sustained injuries after an incident at Kings Food grocery store in East Birmingham Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1 p.m. According to BPD, officers attempted to arrest and tase a suspect accused of a theft at the business. The officers and the suspect then got into a physical altercation.



During a physical altercation, one of the officer’s tasers was taken by the suspect who then used it on one of the officers. Another officer was bitten by the suspect.

The suspect did sustain injuries and then fled the scene on foot and is still at large, according to BPD.

