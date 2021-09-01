2 Birmingham officers, 2 others sent to hospital after police cruiser and SUV collide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham police officers and two others were hospitalized Wednesday after a police cruiser and an SUV collided.

The accident occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of 11th Avenue N and 45th Street North, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks said.

Both officers are reportedly in stable condition, but one of the SUV’s occupants has sustained life-threatening injuries, Hicks told CBS 42. Another occupant of the SUV was in stable condition but has been hospitalized, and a third occupant of that vehicle refused any medical treatment.

