2 arrested, more than 3.5 pounds of marijuana seized in Dora drug bust

DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Dora Police Department has arrested two people and seized more than three-and-a-half pounds of marijuana along with other drugs in a bust.

According to DPD, 34-year-old Jacob Kevin Martin and 27-year-old Ivey Marie Hyde have been taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes surrounding the bust.

Authorities seized 2.56 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, gabapentin, buprenorphine, THC cartridges and THC edibles and wax. A follow up search warrant to the residence yielded an additions 15 ounces of marijuana.

Martin has been charged with possession of marijuana, drug trafficking marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree domestic violence assault.

Hyde was charged with drug trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects are being held at the Walker County Jail awaiting bond.