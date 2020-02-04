2 arrested in Cullman County for multi-state fraud, theft plot

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people accused of defrauding dozens of people of home repairs in multiple states since 2018.

According to CCSO, John David Boggs, 45, and Christine Lairsey, 32, have been arrested after investigators received cases of theft and fraud involving their company, My Affordable Roofing.

The company is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. but opened another location in Cullman in 2018 after extensive hail storm damage affected many homes and businesses, according to CCSO.

Investigators found that the company completed a few repair jobs when the company first came to Cullman, but soon thereafter, took victims’ money and then never finished jobs or returned calls from the victims.

CCSO says in Cullman County alone, six victims have come forward and said they’ve lost a total of $167,045 to My Affordable Roofing. Authorities believe another 30 victims have yet to file reports.

Investigators were then contacted by a civil attorney who showed them a pattern of “deceptive practices” that Boggs and Lairsey used across multiple states from Indiana to Florida. CCSO was able to uncover that Boggs was “deeply in debt” after multiple recent purchases in Florida for “luxury homes, a large fishing yacht and leasing a private aircraft from money earned from the victims in Cullman, as well as the states.”

Investigators and the attorney estimate the losses to all of the victims could be well over a million dollars.

“This is a major case and we are still encouraging anyone that could be a victim of My Affordable Roofing to come forward. It appears through our investigation these suspects blatantly deceived customers and took their money with no intention of doing the work,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said.

Other charges are pending on Boggs and Lairsey. Both are currently out of custody on bond.

If you or someone you know might be a victim of My Affordable Roofing, contact CCSO Investigator Trevor Clemmons.

LATEST POSTS