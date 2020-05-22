2 arrested for sexually torturing child in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two adults after investigators say they sexually abused and tortured a child multiple times.

According to CCSO, Amy Nicole Lovell, 29, and Justin Anthony Jeffries, 26, were arrested earlier this week after they were accused of committing sex crimes against a child under the age of 12.

Due to the graphic nature of the crimes, CCSO says there is limited information they can share.

Lovell and Jeffries have been charged with aggravated child abuse, sexual torture, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and second-degree assault. Jeffries has also been charged with an additional count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Jeffries had fled to Oregon, according to CCSO. He has since been arrested and will be transported to the Cullman County Detention Center. Lovell has since made bond, according to CCSO.

