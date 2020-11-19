2 arrested for selling drugs, chemically endangering child in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after a month-long drug investigation in Gadsden.

According to ECSO, authorities bought drugs from the suspects during the investigation and arrested them on Tuesday.

33-year-old Marie Elizabeth Elkins (left) and 30-year-old Donnie Earl Clem (right) were arrested with an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and heroin inside their vehicle.

During the arrest, a child was also in the vehicle, this lead to the two being charged with chemical endangerment of a child. The relation between the suspects and the child was not released by ECSO.

Elkin was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child. She is being held on a $17,500 bond.

Clem was charged with five counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment of a child. He is being held on a $39,000 bond.

