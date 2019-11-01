2 arrested for hindering prosecution in Attalla man’s murder

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects for hindering prosecution in the murder of an Attalla man Sunday.

According to ECSO, Allie Tucker, 21, and Kaitlyn Page-Craft, 19, were arrested Wednesday for hindering the prosecution in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kaleb Whitworth.

Tucker had also been injured in the incident. She was taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Both were released from the Etowah County Jail Thursday evening.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

