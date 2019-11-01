Breaking News
UFC fighter Jon Jones adds $25K to reward money for information on missing Aniah Blanchard

2 arrested for hindering prosecution in Attalla man’s murder

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects for hindering prosecution in the murder of an Attalla man Sunday.

According to ECSO, Allie Tucker, 21, and Kaitlyn Page-Craft, 19, were arrested Wednesday for hindering the prosecution in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kaleb Whitworth.

Tucker had also been injured in the incident. She was taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Both were released from the Etowah County Jail Thursday evening.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events