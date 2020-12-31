2 arrested for attempted murder in shooting on Oxmoor Road

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department has announced the arrest of two men accused of attempted murder in a shooting on Oxmoor Road near I-65 last month.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Shannon Mallory Jr. (left) and 22-year-old Richard Sowell Jr. (right) were arrested for the Nov. 27 shooting.

Both suspects were transported to the Jefferson County Jail on six counts of attempted murder each. They are being held on $360,000 bonds.