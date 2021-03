BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are now in custody following a police pursuit that took place in Bessemer Monday morning.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, officers were involved in a pursuit of a car that had been stolen from Birmingham. The chase ended after the car wrecked in the 800 block of Avenue K in Lipscomb.

No other information was released on the arrests or the circumstances surrounding the pursuit.