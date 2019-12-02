2 arrested during Etowah County drug bust

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women were recently arrested and charged on drug offenses in the county.

According to a press release from the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, agents executed a search warrant on Nov. 25 at a residence on South 10th Street in Gadsden. The search was based on a criminal investigation involving drug sales allegedly coming from the residence.

“During the search, agents found a quantity of crack cocaine, a quantity of synthetic marijuana, marijuana, alprazolam, digital scales and paraphernalia used to smoke crack cocaine,” the release stated.

Geraldine Westfield, 61, of Gadsden, was recently arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Destiny Shantel Alston, 37, of Gadsden was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of certain chemical compounds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both women have bonded out since their arrests.

LATEST POSTS