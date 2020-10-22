2 arrested after leading deputies on chase believed to be a kidnapping

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested after deputies believed they were following a kidnapping incident near Jasper, Ala.

Wednesday morning, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the possible kidnapping of an adult woman.

That evening, Patrol Sgt. Kevin Emberg spotted the suspected vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop around Old Birmingham Highway, Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle’s driver refused to stop and continued to attempt to elude law enforcement.

A pursuit began as other Deputies joined in an attempt to stop the vehicle, through Boldo and the Pineywoods area. The driver was finally stopped on Mac Drummond Road, authorities say.

Christopher Lynn Pickle, 32, was arrested on outstanding warrants, and now faces several other charges pertaining to the pursuit. Jennifer Tenille Lane, 37, was also taken into custody for outstanding warrants. Lane was the alleged victim of the “kidnapping,” which was reported by a third party, the sheriff’s office said.

The kidnapping allegations are still under investigation, the sheriff’s office reports.

