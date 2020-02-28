2 arrested after fleeing, shooting at law enforcement

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department, alongside Major Crime Investigators, have arrested two people began firing shots at authorities while they attempted to drive away.

According to the 7th Judicial Major Crimes Unit, investigators and Anniston PD attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle bearing North Carolina plates Thursday night at 10 p.m. on Bynum-Leatherwood Road.

The vehicle initially stopped and a shot was fired inside the vehicle. That’s when the vehicle sped off resulting in a chase with authorities. During the chase, more shots were fired in the direction of law enforcement.

The vehicle eventually crashed on Hwy 202 and a man in the passenger seat ran out of the vehicle. He was eventually caught by police and arrested. The woman who was driving the vehicle was also arrested upon crashing.

39-year-old Christopher Craig Rivers (right) and 38-year-old Tondrea Marie Evans (left) have been taken into custody. Rivers has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of law enforcement with more charges expected. Evans was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement.

The MCU is still investigating the incident.

LATEST POSTS